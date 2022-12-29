Weight loss goals? Get inspired by the fitness routine of now-viral Delhi cop who lost 46 kg in 8 months

Jitendra Mani: Delhi cop who lost 46 kg in 8 months | Viral photo

A police official from Delhi has gone viral for his weight loss and body transformation that is now inspiring many. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Jitendra Mani challenged himself to get fit and healthy as he transformed from 130 kilograms to 84 kilograms in lesser than a year. For his sincere efforts towards going fit and achieving the goal, he was rewarded by Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

DCP Jitendra Mani felicitated by Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora | (Sourced via Twitter)

As the new year is soon to begin, people might be setting their resolutions and goals for the following year. In case, you're having weight loss plans on your mind, you may choose to take lessons from DCP Jitendra Mani who lost 46 kg in 8 months.

Eating healthy was his key mantra to achieve his wellness goal, which was complemented by a basic workout. Mani took to walk about 15,000 steps a day to energise his body and burn out excess fat. Talking of the diet, he tried avoiding carbohydrate-rich foods and went for natural alternatives such as fresh fruit - salads, and juices.

Papayas, kiwis, and coconut were on his diet along with the intake of buttermilk during the lunchtime. Mani also consumed juices made from bottle gourd and bitter gourd during the course of his fitness challenge.

The strict food restriction that the cop saw during the months, had his lunch comprised of only green vegetables and lentils, while the evening snacks were some roasted nuts or fruits. The dinner was again a healthy pack of foods as it had only vegetable soup or chilli paneer to sip or bite. Reportedly, he also consumed protein powder twice a day.