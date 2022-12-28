Viral video: Government employees dance to 'Naach re mora' on stage | Screengrab from viral video/Twitter

Cultural events are an opportunity to display one's talents on stage. A video doing rounds on social media shows a few men dressed in shorts enjoying the beats of a famous nursery rhyme, "Naach re mora." The lyrics also have a version by playback singer Asha Bhosle and several other artistes.

A song that will take you to the days of childhood was recreated by some government officials (according to the claim of social media) during a sports and cultural event. The dance group was seen vibing in the childhood mood as they grooved to the song. The event was organised by Maharashtra Krishna Khore Vikas Mahamandal as a banner behind the performance suggested the case.

Since being shared on Twitter on December 26, the video has won the hearts of netizens. It has gone viral with thousands of views and likes.

Watch video: