WATCH: Young Cricket Fan Cries Inconsolably After India Loses CWC 2023 Against Australia, Hugs Mother For Comfort In Viral Video

A video gone viral on social media showing a little boy crying on Team India losing the world cup is a proof that cricket is an emotion felt by every fan. The young cricket fan was seen crying inconsolably after he watched Australia defeat the Men In Blue on his television screen. He rushed to his mother with eyes full of tears and hugged her gently for some comfort. WATCH VIDEO:

A little kid cried on team India's defeat. 💔pic.twitter.com/ffs3NAQxoD — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 20, 2023

What's in the viral video?

The video opened showing the boy breaking down after India's loss at the big cricket match. His mother was then seen wiping the little one's tears and consoling him over the defeat. She repeatedly patted on his back and hugged him for some support. Both were seen wearing Team India jerseys to cheer for the national team.

X users react

The replies reassured the boy that there's nothing to be disappointed as India might win the game next time. A cricket-loving page on X, wrote, "No beta, its game. No problem , next time we will win."

Reacting to the gutted feeling and finding it relatable, one of the X users said, "That's not just the kid but the whole of India cried last night." A few remembered and resonated with the feeling from 2003 when a similar match unfolded between India and Australia and latter securing the prestigious trophy.

