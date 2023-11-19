 IND vs AUS: Boy Salutes Team India, Chants "Jai Hind" Slogan Cheering For Men In Blue's Win Against Australia (Viral Video)
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
A video showing a young cricket fan saluting India and raising the "Jai Hind" slogan while tuning into the IND vs AUS world cup match has surfaced online and gone viral. It shows the boy watching the big clash on a tablet from his home and expressing his support for Team India. WATCH VIDEO:

What's the viral video all about?

A boy is filmed saluting during the Indian national anthem being played at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, marking the start of the much-awaited final world cup match. It captures the kid expressing his heart of the national team and cheering them with the "Jai Hind" slogan.

It video which runs lesser than a minute suggests that cricket is more than a game in India, and is indeed an emotion. Being posted on X, earlier on Sunday, it attracted more than 10,000 views on the content-sharing platform followed by many likes. It purportedly spiced up the cricket fever among netizens.

IND vs AUS CWC 2023 final match

The big day has finally come. The world is witnessing the world cup 2023 finals on Sunday, November 19. The game being played between India and Australia is hosted at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Along with thousands of cricket fans cheering for their teams, several celebrities visited the ground to witness the clash.

