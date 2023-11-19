India Or Australia? Cat 'Predicts' Who Will Cricket World Cup 2023; Check Viral Photo To Know

Amidst the ongoing India vs Australia match, a photo showing a cat 'predicting' which team would will the world cup this year has gone viral on social media. Which team did the cat hint at? In case you are eager to know the answer, take a look at the photo that has taken the internet by storm. Check photo:

asked my cat who’s going to win today 😼 guess we have a clear answer 😽 #INDvAUS #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/XHwo8PEHZj — Swiggy (@Swiggy) November 19, 2023

A look into viral post

Food delivery app Swiggy shared a post on X asking a pet cat to predict who would win the game this Sunday. And, the result came in support of India. In the cutest way possible, the animal was seen moving its head towards the hand that read "India," hinting the team's possibility to create history by winning the world cup trophy this year.

Who'll win the match? Here's what cat has to say

"Asked my cat who’s going to win today," read the post. "Guess we have a clear answer," the caption said further showing an image of the cat revealing the cricket world cup winner. Swiggy shared two images on X. The first being the one with closed hands and the other with opened palms. The second photo captured the cat's stand on the ongoing final match of the CWC 2023 series and claimed India's victory.

IND vs AUS CWC 2023 final match

On Sunday 2 p.m., the battle between India and Australia for the world cup started with the latter winning the toss and opting to bowl first. To the unversed, the much-awaited match is being held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium.

