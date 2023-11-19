IND vs AUS: Cricket Fans Share Hilarious Memes To Express Their Excitement For World Cup 2023 Finals | Memes posted on X

With excitement for the upcoming cricket finals between India and Australia, fans are sharing hilarious memes on social media. X is full of funny messages relating to the world cup 2023 final, along with prayers for the victory of the Men In Blue. From classic memes to popular filmy scenes, netizens posted them all on the internet vibing towards the big match day. Check memes here:

Streaming operator to Camera Man today in the whole match after every good moment: Sachin, Modi, Cricketers wives, Sara & in last that moment reply.😂#INDvsAUSfinal #CWC2023Final pic.twitter.com/CFvCAvz4IY — Shivendra Mishra (@ItsShivendraa) November 19, 2023

On Sunday morning, hours before the final match started, Indians couldn't control their eagerness to watch the game and see their country win it. They decided to calm down their butterflies in the stomach with some memes. While one rememebered the "Mereko dhak dhak ho rela hai" dialogue from the Bollywood film 'Hera Pheri,' another observed the moment with Amrish Puri's punch line: "Jashna Ka Intezaam Karo."

X has been trending with topics related to the cricket world cup 2023 final scheduled later on November 19. For an instance, hashtags such as IND vs AUS final, Narendra Modi Stadium, World Cup Final 2023, and Jitenge Hum marked some of the top trends on the content-sharing site. People were seen echoing their voices for Team India while cheering them for the trophy.

More about IND vs AUS CWC 2023 Final

After a thrilling battle in the past few days, India and Australia emerged to compete at the final stage. The must-watch match between the two qualifying teams will go live on Sunday, November 19 from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The great cricket event will be held in the presence of the Indian PM Narendra Modi and Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles along with many other cricket fans.

