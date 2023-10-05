 WATCH: Woman EATS SOAP In Viral Video, Leaves Netizens Shocked
She even slices the product for easy consumption. Too bizarre to believe? Okay, let us reveal that there's a catch to the incident.

Updated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
article-image

A video of a woman eating soap has surfaced on Instagram. It showed her picking a soap, smelling it, and giving it a bite. Later, she slices the product for easy consumption. Too bizarre to believe? Okay, let us reveal that there's a catch to the incident. Even if the Instagram reel was captioned to read "I love eating shop," little did you know before that the soap was actually a hyper-realistic cake. At first, netizens were shocked to see her eating a soap until they learned the truth behind it. WATCH VIDEO

article-image

