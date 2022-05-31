After selling fart, woman sells breast sweat for this amount; read

Image credits: Google

Steph Matto from Connecticut, US, used to make money by selling her own farts in jars. Despite making cash from her gassy goods, she had to announce retirement after she was admitted to the hospital because of her diet. The 'fartrepreneur' reportedly used to have a high fibre diet which did not gel well with her body. She used to get chest pains.

After her recovery, Steph is now selling her breast sweat. She claims putting a jar together for her fans takes her 15 minutes. She spends hours sitting by her pool to get the required perspiration levels. She claims that if the sun is shining she is being able to fill 10 bottles and sell the same at $500, according to News.com

“I love sitting by the pool – but it’s also hard work, don’t be fooled. I also have a great set [of breasts]. And smelling the sweat, licking the sweat would bring fans as close as they can get to them. Sometimes it can vary how long it takes [to fill up a jar] as it depends on several scientific factors, mainly the heat, movement and how hydrated I am", she told News.com