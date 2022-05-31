 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Charu Asopa trolled for cycling with daughter without a helmet; netizens call her 'Crazy'

Charu Asopa got married to Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 02:32 PM IST
article-image
Image credits: Google

Sushmita Sen's sister-in-law Charu Asopa got trolled on Instagram for posting a clip of carrying her daughter on her back. Users on the post have called the actress crazy and careless for not taking precautions. The actress captioned the clip, "First ride together on our rock rider.”

In the video, it can be seen that the Mere Angne Mein actress is carrying her daughter Ziana in a baby carrier. While many could not stop gushing over her cuteness, some trolled her for putting her little one at risk. Netizens said that the actress was irresponsible and was only thinking about her channel's content. Take a look at their comments here:

Earlier in an interview with ETimes, the actress had said that her sister-in-law Sushmita Sen pampers her daughter a lot. The actress also said that Sushmita adores Ziana to bits and pieces. She even stayed inside the operation room with her brother Rajeev Sen, when the child was born.

Read Also
Mahima Chaudhry posts adorable clip with daughter; netizens say, 'Photocopy'
article-image
Read Also
Nora Fatehi trolled for wearing velvet dress; netizens say, 'Jhadu laga rahi' hai'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralCharu Asopa trolled for cycling with daughter without a helmet; netizens call her 'Crazy'

RECENT STORIES

Sidhu Moose Wala cremated at his native village Moosa in Punjab

Sidhu Moose Wala cremated at his native village Moosa in Punjab

IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar reveals his best-playing XI

IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar reveals his best-playing XI

NSE Co-location scam: Delhi HC notice to CBI on bail plea of Anand Subramanian

NSE Co-location scam: Delhi HC notice to CBI on bail plea of Anand Subramanian

Nepal Plane Crash: Rescue operation called off after retrieval of remaining bodies from wreckage...

Nepal Plane Crash: Rescue operation called off after retrieval of remaining bodies from wreckage...

Nepal: Black box of crashed Tara Air aircraft recovered by mountain guides

Nepal: Black box of crashed Tara Air aircraft recovered by mountain guides