Charu Asopa trolled for cycling with daughter without a helmet; netizens call her 'Crazy'

Image credits: Google

Sushmita Sen's sister-in-law Charu Asopa got trolled on Instagram for posting a clip of carrying her daughter on her back. Users on the post have called the actress crazy and careless for not taking precautions. The actress captioned the clip, "First ride together on our rock rider.”

In the video, it can be seen that the Mere Angne Mein actress is carrying her daughter Ziana in a baby carrier. While many could not stop gushing over her cuteness, some trolled her for putting her little one at risk. Netizens said that the actress was irresponsible and was only thinking about her channel's content. Take a look at their comments here:

Earlier in an interview with ETimes, the actress had said that her sister-in-law Sushmita Sen pampers her daughter a lot. The actress also said that Sushmita adores Ziana to bits and pieces. She even stayed inside the operation room with her brother Rajeev Sen, when the child was born.