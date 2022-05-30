e-Paper Get App

Nora Fatehi trolled for wearing velvet dress; netizens say, 'Jhadu laga rahi' hai'

Netizens trolled the actress for wearing a velvet dress

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
Image credits: Instagram/ Viral Bayani

Nora Fatehi has given some hit songs like Garmi, O Saki Saki, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani and Kamariya to name a few. Apart from her excellent dancing skills, she is known for her sartorial picks in the Bollywood industry. The dancer is often seen wearing gowns and bodycon attires.

Recently she was spotted by paps on the sets of her show Dance Deewane Juniors, although her off-shoulder look failed to impress netizens. They trolled Nora for choosing a velvet attire in this heat. One of the users commented, "Is she going to play any cartoon character."

On the work front, the actress is seen judging kids' dance-based reality show Dance Deewane Juniors with Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji. A while back, Nora had opened up about working since the age of 16 at Komal Nahta’s chat show Starry Nights Gen Y. She said that she had a lot of financial issues in her family. "I worked in a telemarketing office, cold calling people and selling lottery tickets," she added.

