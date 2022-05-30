Alia Bhatt's Twitter fans say as Gangubai she looks like mom Soni Razdan from Mandi movie

Image credits: Google

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt gave a power-packed performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress played the titular role in the film and earned a lot of appreciation from the masses for her role as a sex worker. Alia managed to stun her fans with her impeccable acting chops in the film.

A few hours ago, a video from Soni Razdan's 1983 movie Mandi went viral on Twitter. It shows Bhatt's mom enacting a scene in which she essays the role of a sex worker. Well, Bhatt did get her charming looks from her pretty mother, but it looks like she has got Razdan's acting skills too.

The old clip of Razdan shared by a fan shows that Bhatt's performance and look in her last movie Gangubai Kathiawadi were not different from her mom's. Many Twitter users agreed that the actress looked like her mom in the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. Check out the comments here:

Oh gosh a blast from the past all right ! ☺️💕 https://t.co/sTie39wJ2w — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) May 30, 2022

On the work front, Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra, opposite husband Ranbir Kapoor. The movie is set to release on September 9, 2022.

Read Also How Mumbai Police use humour to spice up their Twitter account

Read Also Laal Singh Chaddha trailer: Twitter users compare Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3 and PK