How Mumbai Police use humour to spice up their Twitter account

Are you someone who spends a lot of time on social media? If that is the case, then you may have come across some of the witty posts that Mumbai Police post on Twitter. These entertaining posts gain a lot of attention from Twitter users.

Humour is the last thing masses may associate with any police department, but Mumbai Police have broken that stereotype and emerged as an intelligent, one-liner emerging force on Twitter. Reportedly the Twitter account of Mumbai Police is handled not only by police officials, but also by a young bunch of social media consultants who make crispy puns for social awareness.

There has to be a special mention of Sunchika Pandey who has been counselling the Mumbai Police on social media reach. Taking cue from Bengaluru's Police Twitter account, she started offering consultation to Mumbai Police on developing their social media account. Take a look at these funny, witty and sarcastic tweets from the official account of Mumbai Police that will tickle your funny bone.

Ghar se Kuch dur nikalte chalte

hi... hi... pic.twitter.com/1nSWbB0H92 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 16, 2018

Hello Fraaands! Helmet pehan lo... to have a Safe-Tea at home! #RoadSafeTEA pic.twitter.com/MoGTYzK8wU — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 13, 2018

Perfection is when you care for all, not just yourself! #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/kMPVxR5ioQ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 11, 2018

Mind your own data to make sure that no one else takes advantage of it to beat you in the #RaceOfSafety pic.twitter.com/WJ4ADZEl1a — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 23, 2018

What you think you will get when you do drugs - A Real High!



What you actually get - A lifetime low! #SayNoToDrugs pic.twitter.com/wbsOFCMBYV — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 14, 2018

Over the years, we have evolved as a smarter specie. Let's act like it and cross the road only when we see the green-walking-signal #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/JN8ehJGy1L — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 2, 2018

#Dial100 on seeing strange things, to avoid stranger things from happening! pic.twitter.com/37TZLDAvTv — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 26, 2018

In an earlier interview to The Hindu, Mumbai Police Commissioner Ahmad Javed said, "The puns are hardly accidental. Since Day One, the idea has been to ensure speedy, transparent and positive interaction with the people."

