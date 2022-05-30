e-Paper Get App

How Mumbai Police use humour to spice up their Twitter account

Siddhi ChatterjeeUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 01:35 PM IST
Image credits: Twitter

Are you someone who spends a lot of time on social media? If that is the case, then you may have come across some of the witty posts that Mumbai Police post on Twitter. These entertaining posts gain a lot of attention from Twitter users.

Humour is the last thing masses may associate with any police department, but Mumbai Police have broken that stereotype and emerged as an intelligent, one-liner emerging force on Twitter. Reportedly the Twitter account of Mumbai Police is handled not only by police officials, but also by a young bunch of social media consultants who make crispy puns for social awareness.

There has to be a special mention of Sunchika Pandey who has been counselling the Mumbai Police on social media reach. Taking cue from Bengaluru's Police Twitter account, she started offering consultation to Mumbai Police on developing their social media account. Take a look at these funny, witty and sarcastic tweets from the official account of Mumbai Police that will tickle your funny bone.

In an earlier interview to The Hindu, Mumbai Police Commissioner Ahmad Javed said, "The puns are hardly accidental. Since Day One, the idea has been to ensure speedy, transparent and positive interaction with the people."

