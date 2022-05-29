Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead: Vijender Singh, Vishal Dadlani, Kapil Sharma react

Image credits: Instagram

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead near Mansa on Sunday. As per ANI news report, he was shot at least 10 times in Jhawahar Ke village and was declared dead at the Civil Hospital in Mansa. Reports online also suggest that, two others were also injured in the fire incident in which more than 30 rounds of bullets were fired.

The sad incident took place a day after his security was removed by the Punjab cop. The singer had fought on a Congress ticket from Mansa assembly seat but AAP's Dr Vijay Singla defeated him in the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.

After the tragic news surfaced online, many personalities took to Twitter to remember him. Indian boxer Vijender Singh, singer Vishal Dadlani, Kapil Sharma and many more mourned Moosewala's demise. Check out their tweets right here:

Wahe guru merr kre 🙏🏽#sidhumoosewala — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) May 29, 2022

Satnam shri waheguru 🙏 very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family 🙏 #sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/hfMDxxxBRt — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) May 29, 2022

Shocked to know that #SidhuMoosewala is no more.

Extremely disturbing.

RIP Legend. — Sara Khan (@thessarakhan) May 29, 2022

Tragic ...

Great loss for music & Punjab ...

Satnam Shri Waheguru Ji 🙏

Sincere condolences & strength to his close ones ...

Rest in peace Veer ji ... #sidhumoosewala — Rahul Dev (@RahulDevRising) May 29, 2022

What a tragic news !! Shocking .. #sidhumoosewala — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) May 29, 2022

speechless ….. rip brother 💔#sidhumoosewala — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) May 29, 2022

The controversial singer promoted gun culture, glorified gangsters in songs. His song Jatti Jeonay Morh Di Bandook Wargi that released in September 2019, created a controversy over a reference to the 18th century Sikh warrior Mai Bhago. The singer was accused of showing Sikh warrior in a poor light. The singer had to later apologise.