Laal Singh Chaddha trailer: Twitter users compare Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3 and PK

The movie is bankrolled by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 03:41 PM IST
After a lot of anticipation around Aamir Khan's movie Laal Singh Chaddha, the makers of the movie finally released the trailer yesterday. Fans were stunned by the mesmerising trailer during the Indian Premier League (IPL) finale that occurred at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, yesterday.

As soon as the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha was released, Twitter users gave mixed responses. Khan's expression in the film reminded Twitter of his hit movie Dhoom 3. There were many tweets that mentioned that they saw his character from Dhoom 3 named Samar in Aamir's character Laal. Dhoom 3 even started trending on Twitter. Check out the tweets here:

The film is a Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood classic movie Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks. The movie is bankrolled by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and is directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha also has Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. Chaitanya will be making his Bollywood debut with the same. The movie is set to release on August 11.

