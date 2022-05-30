Laal Singh Chaddha trailer: Twitter users compare Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3 and PK

Image credits: Twitter

After a lot of anticipation around Aamir Khan's movie Laal Singh Chaddha, the makers of the movie finally released the trailer yesterday. Fans were stunned by the mesmerising trailer during the Indian Premier League (IPL) finale that occurred at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, yesterday.

As soon as the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha was released, Twitter users gave mixed responses. Khan's expression in the film reminded Twitter of his hit movie Dhoom 3. There were many tweets that mentioned that they saw his character from Dhoom 3 named Samar in Aamir's character Laal. Dhoom 3 even started trending on Twitter. Check out the tweets here:

He adapted a child-like persona in 3 Idiots, reprised it in PK. Spoke Bhojpuri in PK, reprised it in Thugs. Stammered in Dhoom 3 to portray innocence, reprising it in #LaalSinghChaddha.

The limited range on display by someone who we thought was 'unique' is ASTONISHING!#AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/iZZt4V9rgJ — Yatharth Chauhan (@yatharth10) May 30, 2022

Aamir Khan as Lal Singh Chadda was amazing in Dhoom 3 pic.twitter.com/mbjKgV5n1d — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy_shikhu) May 29, 2022

Aamir Khan is so consistent that he gave same performance in Dhoom 3, PK and Laal Singh Chaddha — Sarang (@sarangcasm) May 29, 2022

From the trailer it looks like Aamir rehashed his own characters from PK, Dhoom 3 and Salman's Bharat.



It will be a sureshot Box-office disaster. People are unforgiving of remakes. — Bharatiya Maharshi 🌳మహర్షి🇮🇳🚩🇮🇳 (@MaharshiMaganti) May 30, 2022

Personal opinion: #LalSinghChaddha is not that appealing to me.



Moreover, it feels like #AmirKhan did nothing new, just a mixture of pk & samar(Dhoom 3). So not gonna waste my time watching #LalSinghChaddha & ruin #ForrestGump memories.#TomHanks acting was on another level. — Shadow 🇮🇳 (@Liberal_avator) May 30, 2022

Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan's career in nutshell

Ghajni inspired by Memento

Dhoom 3 inspired by Prestige

Thugs of hindustan inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean

Lal Singh Chaddha inspired by Forrest Gump

Dfkm apart from Ghajni his acting is cringe in all of em — a. (@fcbNubhav) May 30, 2022

Story of an underdog doing well against all odds holds promise #LaalSinghChaddha.only if they’ve used Akal in Nakal. My only issue is Aamir sounds exactly like Sahir from Dhoom 3. Plus the Punjabi accent sounds fake. — AlkaLine (@alkagurha) May 30, 2022

But ippo kure per

Dhoom 3 +pk

Mannerism/style of acting enn parayunnund

Any way I liked it❤ — Akash SS (@ssAkashoffl) May 30, 2022

The film is a Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood classic movie Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks. The movie is bankrolled by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and is directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha also has Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. Chaitanya will be making his Bollywood debut with the same. The movie is set to release on August 11.

