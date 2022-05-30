e-Paper Get App

Mona Lisa attack: Man disguised as woman tries to wreck Da Vinci's famous artwork

Photos and videos go viral on social media

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
Image credits: Twitter

A man disguised as a woman tried to damage Leonardo Da Vinci's famous Mona Lisa at Louvre museum in France. As per reports, the man entered the Paris museum in a wheelchair. People nearby were surprised when the man jumped from the wheelchair and threw a cake at the painting. Reports online claim that the man also tried to break the bulletproof glass protecting the painting.

As per the photos and videos which have gone viral on social media the man also sprinkled roses before security came in.

The painting did not endure any damage but the viral photos and videos show that the lower glass panel was smeared with cake. Take a look at the photos and videos of the cake attack here:

Mona Lisa is the world's most famous painting - a portrait of a woman in half-body with a backdrop of a landscape. Her enigmatic smile have intrigued many.

