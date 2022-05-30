Vijay Deverakonda- Ananya Panday dance on Jug Jug Jeeyo's latest song; Twitter fans call them 'cute'

Image credits: Google

Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's Liger has created frenzy among fans following the first glimpse of the movie. The actress keeps her fans posted about the movie and had earlier shared some photos with Vijay on her gram.

A few hours ago, the actress posted a fun video with Deverakonda, where the duo could be seen dancing to The Punjaabban Song from Jug Jugg Jeeyo. They also gave their best wishes to the team of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Fans could not stop praising Vijay and Ananya's chemistry. Check out their tweets here.

the first reveal guest from the new season of koffee with karan : vijay devarakonda & ananya panday, they look cute together, love this jodi <3#ananyapanday #vijaydevarakonda pic.twitter.com/hxO2a3OHkp — Ashh-Loove ♡♡♡ (@AishRanliaLoove) May 30, 2022

Hooked to this step and the vibe of this song! As they say - #JugJuggJeeyo to the team and all our love for the film from Team #LIGER ❤️@TheDeverakonda @ananyapandayy#VijayDeverakonda #AnanyaPanday pic.twitter.com/44hQxLuCbU — Gir Dhar (@FanOfAttitude1) May 30, 2022

The Punjaabban Song has been crooned by Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi, and Romy. The music and lyrics of the song has been given by Tanishk Bagchi and Abrar Ul Haq. Jug Jugg Jeeyo has the stellar cast of Varun Dhawan,Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, Maniesh Paul and Tisca Chopra. The movie is set to release on June 24, 2022.

Read Also Alia Bhatt's Twitter fans say as Gangubai she looks like mom Soni Razdan from Mandi movie

Read Also Laal Singh Chaddha trailer: Twitter users compare Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3 and PK