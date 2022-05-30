e-Paper Get App

Vijay Deverakonda- Ananya Panday dance on Jug Jug Jeeyo's latest song; Twitter fans call them 'cute'

The Punjaabban Song has been crooned by Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan and more

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 07:04 PM IST
article-image
Image credits: Google

Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's Liger has created frenzy among fans following the first glimpse of the movie. The actress keeps her fans posted about the movie and had earlier shared some photos with Vijay on her gram.

A few hours ago, the actress posted a fun video with Deverakonda, where the duo could be seen dancing to The Punjaabban Song from Jug Jugg Jeeyo. They also gave their best wishes to the team of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Fans could not stop praising Vijay and Ananya's chemistry. Check out their tweets here.

The Punjaabban Song has been crooned by Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi, and Romy. The music and lyrics of the song has been given by Tanishk Bagchi and Abrar Ul Haq. Jug Jugg Jeeyo has the stellar cast of Varun Dhawan,Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, Maniesh Paul and Tisca Chopra. The movie is set to release on June 24, 2022.

Read Also
Alia Bhatt's Twitter fans say as Gangubai she looks like mom Soni Razdan from Mandi movie
article-image
Read Also
Laal Singh Chaddha trailer: Twitter users compare Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3 and PK
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViral Vijay Deverakonda- Ananya Panday dance on Jug Jug Jeeyo's latest song; Twitter fans call them 'cute'

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Women Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar gets death threat over phone call

Mumbai: Women Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar gets death threat over phone call

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain arrested by ED in case connected to hawala transactions

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain arrested by ED in case connected to hawala transactions

Watch video: Black ink thrown at farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, 3 held

Watch video: Black ink thrown at farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, 3 held

Spicejet fined Rs 10 lakh by DCGA for training 737 Max aircraft pilots on faulty simulator

Spicejet fined Rs 10 lakh by DCGA for training 737 Max aircraft pilots on faulty simulator

Ahilyabai Holkar Birth Anniversary: Know all about 'the philosopher queen' of Malwa

Ahilyabai Holkar Birth Anniversary: Know all about 'the philosopher queen' of Malwa