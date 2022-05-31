 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Mahima Chaudhry posts adorable clip with daughter; netizens say, 'Photocopy'

The actress was married to Bobby Mukherji in 2006

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 12:47 PM IST
article-image
Image credits: Google

Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry is away from the entertainment industry, but she trends on social media because of her active presence on Instagram. The Pardes diva has a huge fan base on Instagram and keeps her fans updated with her posts. The actress often shares photos and videos with her 15-year-old daughter Ariana Mukherji, who is her replica. Ariana looks exactly like her mother. We aren't saying this, but this is what Mahima's fans think.

The actress had posted a clip where she and her daughter were seen posing together. The post was captioned, "Mum n Daughter.” Fans took to the comments section to shower compliments on the picture. Check out their comments here:

The actress was married to Bobby Mukherji in 2006 but they got separated in 2016. Ariana is Mahima's daughter from her ex-husband. The diva had quit acting to raise her daughter independently. Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress had spoken about being a single mom and raising her child.

She said, "Frankly, there isn’t anything coming my way. That is much of it. I have been keeping myself busy with events, live events, promotions, and of course, you have a child to raise and it takes an entire village to raise one, and I am a single parent.”

Read Also
Nora Fatehi trolled for wearing velvet dress; netizens say, 'Jhadu laga rahi' hai'
article-image
Read Also
Vijay Deverakonda- Ananya Panday dance on Jug Jug Jeeyo's latest song; Twitter fans call them...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralMahima Chaudhry posts adorable clip with daughter; netizens say, 'Photocopy'

RECENT STORIES

Who is Kartikeya Sharma? Media baron set to file Rajya Sabha nomination from Haryana

Who is Kartikeya Sharma? Media baron set to file Rajya Sabha nomination from Haryana

Plea filed in SC against Assam Repealing Act converting state-funded madrassas to govt schools

Plea filed in SC against Assam Repealing Act converting state-funded madrassas to govt schools

Jammu and Kashmir: Female Kashmiri Pandit teacher shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam

Jammu and Kashmir: Female Kashmiri Pandit teacher shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam

Norway Chess: Viswanathan Anand beats world champion Magnus Carlsen in blitz event

Norway Chess: Viswanathan Anand beats world champion Magnus Carlsen in blitz event

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Reservation lottery for BMC polls held today

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Reservation lottery for BMC polls held today