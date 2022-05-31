Mahima Chaudhry posts adorable clip with daughter; netizens say, 'Photocopy'

Image credits: Google

Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry is away from the entertainment industry, but she trends on social media because of her active presence on Instagram. The Pardes diva has a huge fan base on Instagram and keeps her fans updated with her posts. The actress often shares photos and videos with her 15-year-old daughter Ariana Mukherji, who is her replica. Ariana looks exactly like her mother. We aren't saying this, but this is what Mahima's fans think.

The actress had posted a clip where she and her daughter were seen posing together. The post was captioned, "Mum n Daughter.” Fans took to the comments section to shower compliments on the picture. Check out their comments here:

The actress was married to Bobby Mukherji in 2006 but they got separated in 2016. Ariana is Mahima's daughter from her ex-husband. The diva had quit acting to raise her daughter independently. Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress had spoken about being a single mom and raising her child.

She said, "Frankly, there isn’t anything coming my way. That is much of it. I have been keeping myself busy with events, live events, promotions, and of course, you have a child to raise and it takes an entire village to raise one, and I am a single parent.”