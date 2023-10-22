WATCH: With Dhol Tasha & Fireworks, Ranchi Family Welcomes Daughter Back Home After She Leaves Sasural Over Harassment

A family in Jharkhand left an inspiration behind by celebrating the return of their daughter as she exited her in-laws' house after a toxic environment there. The family reportedly learned that the family she was married into was deceiving and the groom was already married to someone else. Noting this, the maternal side of the girl prioritised her happiness without giving a thought about gossip and bad-mouthing. They decided to mark the girl's exit from the place and welcome her back home. Also, that wasn't done with a mournful approach but in an encouraging way. WATCH VIDEO

Video wins hearts of netizens

Identified as Prem Gupta from Ranchi was seen welcoming his daughter back home after her wedding turned out to be troublesome. He arranged a grand celebration accompanied by music, dance, and fireworks to invite her home in a similar way to which she was bid farewell. The video from the incident has surfaced online leaving netizens impressed. People lauded the gesture and called it a change everyone must learn from.

Details about Sakshi's marriage

According to reports, Prem Gupta's daughter Sakshi was married to a man named Sachin Kumar last April, however, she was subject to mental torture by her husband and in-laws. It was also noted that Sachin was already married before getting into a relationship with Sakshi. Clubbed with harassment, she decided to split and go back to her family in Ranchi. And, they accepted her back with grace and respect. Legal procedure for divorce is likely to follow.

