MP: Men to 'celebrate' marriage dissolution at event in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Bhopal-based NGO is organising a ‘Divorce Party’ for men who have been awarded marriage dissolution from courts after long-drawn divorce battles.

Organizer Bhai Welfare Society, an NGO that runs a helpline for men who are facing issues with divorce cases says it will motivate people that their life has not ended after divorce.

The programme called Vivah Vichchhedan Samaroh (marriage dissolution function) will be held on September 18 at a resort located in the outskirts of the capital city, an official from the NGO said.

“They can continue the rest of their life in a better way. After fighting on many fronts - economic, social, family and mental - when someone gets this "freedom", then it needs to be celebrated," said the organising committee member, Zaki Ahmed.

“We wanted to conduct a low-key event but we are now holding a grand function after the information went viral and found support."

"Our organization fights the cases of such people. In the last two and a half years, 18 men have got freed from a marriage that had made their life difficult. We strengthen them mentally through the helpline. There is a court battle. Then in most cases, they have to pay a large amount for settlement. So, these people have gone through a lot of stress. There is a need for such an event so that they can move forward with new enthusiasm in their new life. It has been noticed that several people faced several challenges after being divorced. Such a ceremony will boost their confidence to start afresh."

Among the participating men is one who was married for just a day and another who was married for 30 years. "It took almost a year for the man who was married for a day to get a divorce from the court," said the organiser, adding that they had meant it to be a small, private function but the invitation card went viral.

As many as 18 persons who were awarded divorce in the last two to three years will participate in the event.

People were celebrating divorces in the group earlier as well, but could not organise a get-together due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The invite for the event states that Bhai Welfare Society is holding first such programme in the country after winning "cases of dowry harassment, CrPC 125 (the case if husband has contracted marriage with another woman or keeps a mistress), Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005)".

Engineers, doctors and other working professionals, who have been victims of such cases, are members of the society, Ahmed said.

Read Also Bhopal: One lakh citizens of gram panchayats of Huzur Vidhan Sabha to be benefited on PM birthday