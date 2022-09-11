Bhopal: One lakh citizens of gram panchayats of Huzur Vidhan Sabha to be benefited on PM birthday

PM Modi | Photo: ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 1 lakh beneficiaries will be benefited from 'Namo Hitgrahi Choupal' to be organized in every gram panchayat of Huzur Vidhan Sabha on the birthday of PM Narendra Modi.

Through this Choupal, a special campaign will be launched to benefit the general public from the schemes of the government.

MLA Rameshwar Sharma informed that work will be done to provide Kisan Samman Nidhi, poverty line card, Ayushman Bharat, labor card, old age and Kalyani pension, food distribution slip etc.

In this campaign, citizens will be benefited from about 32 schemes of the Government of India and the Government of Madhya Pradesh. Huzur MLA Sharma said that a detailed plan has been prepared.

MLA Rameshwar Sharma said that in line with the Chief Minister's public service campaign, which will run from September 17 to October 31, about 1 lakh citizens of all the panchayats of Huzur Vidhan Sabha will be provided to about 1 lakh citizens of Huzur Vidhan Sabha through several schemes of the Government of India and Madhya Pradesh.

MLA Sharma said that the Government of India and the Government of Madhya Pradesh are working with the resolve to uplift the last person of the society. We will cooperate with each other in delivering, with this expectation, to make the campaign starting from September 17 a success, and fulfill the goal of benefiting more and more citizens through their respective departments.

Sharma informed that about ten thousand farmers of PM and CM Kisan Samman Nidhi will be benefited, 20,000 from the workers' board, 35,000 from the food department, 5,000 by the health department, Ayushman card, 26,0000 book distribution, 1000 Kalyani and Old age pension, 2000 KCC, 350-350 under Pradhan Mantri Matritva and Mukhyamantri Ladli Laxmi Yojana, street vendor scheme, the target of providing 100 automatic vehicles to 10 thousand differently-abled people will be fulfilled.