WATCH: Viral Video Of A Man Skipping With 10 Dogs Will Make Your Day

He is seen perfectly skipping with the doggies as they too don't fail to keep the sync.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 23, 2023, 01:51 PM IST
Do you love taking your doggo on a walk and the moment that it makes you run at its speed? Playing with pets can be a great way to spend one's day. With that said, here's a video of a man enjoying some time with no lesser than ten adorable dogs. He is seen perfectly skipping with the doggies as they too don't fail to keep the sync.

The video that has gone viral captures the poodles at their best. They nail it with an overload of cuteness. People who watched the Instagram reel doing the rounds on the internet couldn't skip it as it grabbed their attention and left them with a smile.

So far, the viral video has gathered more than two lakh likes. The comments section runs in praise for the man as well as the playful doggies. "They are all having way too much fun," read a comment, while another added, "They jumped happily ever after."

