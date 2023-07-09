'Dear God, Keep All Dogs Safe': Little Boy's Prayer For Doggos Wins Hearts On Social Media (Watch Viral Video) |

What's trending on social media? Something that people can't deny their attention and are hitting the like button is a reel of a young boy and his pet dog. The hooman is winning hearts on the internet for his adorable gesture toward dogs in the world as he prays to the Almighty to bless the creature and look into their safety.

The video which went viral amidst the several cases of attacks on dogs in the recent past touched animal lovers. It passed a happy vibe and made them feel that a prayer for the doggos, and even other animals, was the need of the hour.

Take a look at the video below

Both pray together in viral video

The video begins showing the boy's pet dog playing on a ride at a child park. As soon as the boy calls 'Blue' to come, it slides sooner and runs towards him. This follows the duo praying there. "Today we are going to pray for all the doggies in the world," the kid says.

Here's what they recite...

Kneeling and bowing down to God along with pet dog Blue, the boy begins his prayer: "Let's pray. Dear God, I pray that you watch over all dogs and keep them safe." In his heartful prayer, he adds, "I pray that you bless all dogs with health. Amen." Soon after the praying session, the boy appreciates his pet for cooperating and joining him in the deed. "Good boy," he says to praise Blue for praying along.