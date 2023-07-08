Noida Viral Video: Truth Behind Dog Muzzle Argument; Woman Says THESE Shocking Words By Resident Made Her Angry

An animal lover who was trolled by netizens for 'overreacting' in the dog muzzle video has responded to the incident while throwing light on what really happened there and caused her to react. Hours ago, a video showing an argument between a female pet parent and a couple went viral on social media and it recorded their heated-up conversation over keeping the dog muzzled during the usage of the society lift in Noida's Sector 137.

Woman responds

In response to the incident that saw the woman angrily giving back to the comments by the two residents wanting to use the lift, she says that the video that surfaced on the internet was only a part of the whole matter and doesn't justify both sides. Sharing her side of the story, identified as Richa Srinet released a video on Twitter on Saturday.

WATCH VIDEO

Throws light on society's rule

Richa pointed out that society has a norm that asks the dog owner to be responsible while using the elevator with the pet, and denies usage when any other resident is on board. She further said that she adheres to it and makes sure she (while carrying the pet) doesn't share the lift with any other.

Narrates details from viral incident

"When I boarded the lift, man named Abhishek and his wife tried entering the space despite seeing me with my pet dog (Kalindi). In no while, they asked me to either step out or muzzle the dog. To this, I replied that it won't harm and so they may also enter." Things worsened after these lines when the couple talked ill about Richa and her pet.

What made pet parent angry?

It was learned that the man didn't hesitate verbally abusing the pet parent along with saying that she carries a "dog worth fifty rupees and a leash of ₹200." She alleged that the resident called her "Jaahil, gavaar..." which shocked her and made her react angrily as seen in the viral video. This claim was seconded by the watchman of the building.

"Better than your wife..."

Furthermore, she reacted to her own comment that went viral in which she was heard saying "I am better than your wife." "I am better than your wife because I have love in my heart for the voiceless creatures, I am better than your wife who despite being pregnant did not understand the meaning of mother and if she did, she would have called my Kalindi a ₹50 dog."