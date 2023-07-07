'I Am Better Than Your Wife': Noida Woman's Argument With Building Resident Over Dog Muzzle Goes Viral

'I Am Better Than Your Wife': Noida Woman's Argument With Building Residents Over Dog Muzzle Goes Viral (WATCH) |

A video of a woman involving in an argument after being asked to muzzle her pet dog while using the building lift has gone viral on social media. It shows her countering the residents of the society who were concerned about their safety while using the lift.

Muzzle your pet for safety

To the unversed, the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation as well as some other areas in the NCR region adopted stringent measures to prevent dog attacks on humans, one of which was asking the pet parents to muzzle their pets in public premises.

Viral Video

Also, residents didn't have a concern about taking the pet dog in the elevator but they insisted the pet parent to cover the animal's mouth to avoid any attack. However, the request was denied and an argument sparked up.

Woman's arrogant reply to request

"You may wait for even half an hour here but I won't muzzle my dog," she says while arrogantly denying the request. Later, when one of the residents remarks about her quarrelsome behaviour saying "What type of lady she is," the woman gives back with her words: "I am better than your wife."

WATCH VIDEO

Netizens react

The internet mocked the female pet parent for her inappropriate behaviour with society members. Netizens sarcastically hailed her verbal brawl and called the last lines a "killer" one when she said that she was better than the male resident's wife. Many trolled her in tweets and referred to her as "Frustrated, confused, unnecessarily loud, and absolutely insufferable!"

