ON CAMERA: 'Drunk' Man Attacks Stray Dogs With Sharp Spade, Openly Beats Women Trying To Prevent Animal Cruelty In Delhi's Vasant Kunj |

In another case of animal cruelty, a man allegedly drunk thrashed a stray dog with a spade in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area. He not only took sharp tools and harmed a few other stray dogs in the vicinity but also assaulted women who raised their voices against the brutal incident and tried to prevent it.

Video below (Warning: Graphic content and abusive language)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Man flees before police's arrival

Two animal feeders were deeply hurt and shocked on seeing a man (Viral Video: In a blue t-shirt) thrashing a dog while in an intoxicated state. They took to report the incident on social media by filming it on their phone camera and also approaching the police control room for assistance. However, both the man and his accompany ran away from the spot before the police arrived.

Victim speaks to FPJ

Speaking to FPJ, Gunjan brought to notice that the man who was an "Animal Hater" repeatedly threatened to attack her with goons, leaving her worried as she resides alone with ailing mother. "The dogs neither barked or approached him. They were just casually walking on the street when the man suddenly took to harass them with no mercy. When we protested, he attacked us without any fear."

"I shall destroy your healing home of animals. I will come back to take revenge, " Gunjan said quoting the accused who absconded after threatening her ahead of the police's arrival. "I am a working single woman (teacher) who had to cancel my lectures due to the distress and injuries from the recent incident," she added while stating that the incident has left her doubt the safety of women and animals in the national capital. injuries.

Dogs and women attacked in public; video goes viral

The video that captures the entire scene shows the man using a stick to openly torture dogs and those questioning his behaviour towards the animals. Two female animal lovers who tried to protect the stray dogs from the attack were left screaming in fear and injured as the man attacked them.

Animal activists draw police attention

In a written note describing the incident, it was stated that the man twisted one of the women's wrists (identified as Gunjan Uppal) and wounded her fingers. It was learned that the woman's car driver was also not spared.

"The attack was meant for head but as we covered our hands thankfully we were saved... multiple attacks were done... we had to back off as we were helpless and had to save our lives," she wrote while asking authorities to register an FIR against the man. As the matter surfaced on social media, animal activists backed the women trying to condemn the gruesome act.

Police respond

Taking cognisance of the entire incident, the police assured of taking necessary action. SHO Vasant Kunj South Sahdev Kumar Rana told FPJ on Friday that the accused has been identified and an FIR will be registered within the course of the day.