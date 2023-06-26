 Shocking Video: Kerala Man Separates Mother Dog From 6 New-Born Puppies, Mercilessly Drags & Kills It
The incident made people call Kerala the "Devil's own country."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 01:48 PM IST
article-image

A chilling video of a dog mercilessly being dragged to death was shared online by animal activists. The incident was reported from Kerala earlier this June. It caught on camera a man holding a dog's leg and dragging it across the ground along with holding a stick-like object in another hand.

WATCH VIDEO (Warning: Graphic content)

