Shocking Video: Kerala Man Separates Mother Dog From 6 New-Born Puppies, Mercilessly Drags & Kills It

A chilling video of a dog mercilessly being dragged to death was shared online by animal activists. The incident was reported from Kerala earlier this June. It caught on camera a man holding a dog's leg and dragging it across the ground along with holding a stick-like object in another hand.
WATCH VIDEO (Warning: Graphic content)
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)