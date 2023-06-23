Shocking! Amritsar-Based Doctor Mercilessly Leaves Pet Dogs 'Locked' At Home For 6 Months During His Canada Tour |

In a shocking incident reported from Amritsar, Punjab, a doctor was accused of mercilessly leaving two of his pet dogs to suffer and die unattended for six months as the pet parent locked them in the parking space of the house during his travel to Canada. Amidst scorching heat, lack of ventilation and food, one of the dogs fainted while the other got infected by maggots.

Doctor identified, FIR registered

The Amritsar-based medical expert was identified as PS Bedi, a resident of Block A of Ranjit Avenue in the region. According to reports, the doctor had given the house keys to his brother to look after the dogs and feed them, however, they were barely given any food.

When Animal Welfare and care service Foundation (AWCSF) intervened, it was learned that the brother of Bedi opposed rescue and treatment of the dogs who were struggling for life. This led the AWCSF to call the police for immediate action.

The police have taken cognisance of the matter and registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Prevention of Animal Cruelty Act, 1960.

Dogs rescued

The dogs were Tibetan Mastiffs, one male and another female. Both were rescued, with police informed, after Bedi refused to get them treated for maggots. The incident came to notice when an animal welfare activist was on the premises to shockingly find two massive dogs tied in the parking area.

Netizens react

"Please don’t bring a pet home if you can’t give them love and respect like a family member. They are living beings with emotions, not some toys or defense machines," animal lovers echoed their voices appealing people.

ACP (North Amritsar) Varinder Singh Khosa tweeted, "I think it should be moral duty of everyone to help those who cant speak up for themselves... We are always there to help you." He also thanked the animal welfare groups for their assistance.