Disgusting! 2 Men Forcefully Make Horse Smoke Weed On Trek To Kedarnath Temple; Police Respond After Viral VIDEO Triggers Netizens | Twitter

In a disgusting incident from the divine hills of Uttarakhand, two horse operators were seen forcefully making the animal puff a weed. The unacceptable act of animal cruelty was caught on camera on the route to Kedarnath temple. Animal lovers and netizens shared the video online and drew the attention of police officials in this regard.

(Warning: Graphic content) WATCH VIDEO

Details from viral video

The video is both disturbing and concerning as it raises eyebrows about the safety of tourists and pilgrims who would board such drug-consumed horses. Also, it goes unsaid that the inhumane act done by the two horse operations would lead to health concerns for the animal.

Despite the horse trying to take its face away from the weed roll, the miscreants don't let it happen. They force the animal to smoke weed by inserting the roll almost into its nostrils. The duo is seen tightly holding and closing the horse's mouth to ensure that it consumes the intoxicant.

Police respond

In a reply to the viral video, the Uttarakhand Police tweeted that they are looking into the matter. "We have taken cognizance of the viral video wherein a horse is forcefully given smoke. We are trying to identify the men in the video," they said.

Meanwhile, the police force also appealed to the people to inform them about such horrific incidents on an immediate basis. "Appeal: Such incidents should be reported to the nearby police on duty or on 112 for immediate action."

Understanding what mules & horses are going through at Kedarnath trek

The plight of the domesticated animals used as a means of transport in Uttarakhand has come to the fore in recent days and the picture is saddening. Reportedly, the mules and horses which carry pilgrims on the Chardham Yatra to their destinations are treated with negligence and also assaulted by the operators.

According to a news media report, the equines on the Kedarnath route were made to overwork, beaten with sticks, and supplied narcotics. The reason behind this was allegedly to make up for the losses suffered in the past as the region was hit by massive floods in 2013, followed by the pandemic that burned the pockets of these horse and mule operators.

Animal activists raise voices, seek action against culprits

An animal welfare expert named Gauri Maulekhi shared several videos of how the animals used for transport at Kedarnath suffered painfully to death. The videos were tweeted online with the view to draw the attention of authorities to the matter and seek care and assistance for the animals. Maulekhi asked PM Modi and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to intervene and take necessary action at the earliest.

It was also noted that Indian actress and Scoop-fame Karishma Tanna voiced out in this regard. Creating awareness and spreading the word about the plight of animals in the region, she says in a video, "When you want to take darshan at Kedarnath, and somebody is dying in the process, how can leave it unnoticed... For some money, these animals are 'used' until they die." "You went for 'theerth yatra', but did paap (sin) instead," she adds while pointing out that thousands of horses are abused for public transportation and their exploitation is heart-wrenching.

One of the pilgrims confirmed the disheartening practices being administered to the animals there. "I am on a Kedarnath trek and I can tell you that this (viral video of locals drugging horses) is 100% true," she said. In her footage, another incident of a hose forcefully being made to smoke weed was caught on camera.

Animal welfare groups started the "Save Our Horses" campaign throwing light on the cruelty done towards the animals at Kedarnath.