 Greater Noida: 2 Semi-Naked Men Perform Risky Stunt On Moving Train In Viral Video (WATCH)
Netizens have tried to draw the attention of authorities to the reel.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
In a video that has surfaced online and gone viral, two men in undergarment were seen flaunting their physiques by standing on a moving goods train. The footage that runs lesser than a minute filmed the shirtless youths posing with their biceps. The risky stunt executed by the duo saw them taking minimum support on the edges of the coaches and standing upright in the gaps.

It was learned that the incident was filmed near the NTPC plant in Jarcha village of Gautam Buddha Nagar. Netizens have tried to draw the attention of authorities to the reel. However, no police action has been reported in this matter.

There have been several incidents showing stunts performed on roadways, and even on railway trains, leading to necessary legal consequences. But this incident that captured two youths flaunting their body on a moving train is too bizarre.

Earlier, a couple jumped in front of a metro train to die by suicide but were promptly rescued by alert staff. Also, viral videos in the past showed people resting on the train tracks and casually speaking over the phone call, and filming reels on the premises amidst the approaching train. Such acts are highly condemned and pose a risk to life and property.

Greater Noida: 2 Semi-Naked Men Perform Risky Stunt On Moving Train In Viral Video (WATCH)

