 ON CAMERA: Man sits on car window to perform road stunt in Noida; police respond on Twitter after video goes viral
The footage which ran for about eight seconds caught on camera a man seated on the window of the four-wheeler.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 01:43 PM IST
Noida: A video showing a man peeping out of a moving car on a busy road and sitting on the window of the vehicle has surfaced online. The incident was shared and forwarded by multiple users to bring it to the notice of concerned authorities.

Twitter users tagged the Uttar Pradesh Police while uploading the footage on social media and were seen demanding strict action against the youth. Taking cognisance of the same, the police responded that the case was directed to the Traffic Department for action. A probe is underway after the video went viral, stated news agency IANS.

The video of the act was reportedly filmed by a car driver from behind. It shows the Haryana-registered vehicle involved in an attempt to take road safety for granted. The footage which ran for about eight seconds caught on camera a man seated on the window of the four-wheeler.

WATCH:

