WATCH: Girls from Patna perform bike stunt on road; video goes viral

YouTuber and Instagram influencer being identified as Lovely Sahani has gone viral for the wrong reasons. She rides her bike and flaunts her driving skills by performing stunts on the roads of Patna, Bihar.

One of her videos was shared on Twitter by a journalist named Abhishek with the view of pulling the attention of the police towards it and questioning road safety in the prevalence of such cases. His tweet read, "Hello @bihar_police, is it legal to do this type of stunt on the road?"

In the respective footage, the Patna-based girl was spotted involving herself in a road stunt on her bike which was accompanied by another girl. Also, neither of them wore a helmet while demonstrating the dangerous act.

Hello @bihar_police, is it legal to do this type of stunt on the road? pic.twitter.com/PnhbSObU71 — Abhishek (@AbhishekSay) March 27, 2023

There are several reels on Instagram that show similar instances. In a reel, the duo were seen stopping their vehicle in the middle of the road to create reels and upload them online. They were dancing to Badshah's Sanak in the midst of a roadway in the backdrop of their parked bike.

WATCH

Another video showed her riding her bike hands off the vehicle. Take a look at the footage below.