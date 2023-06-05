Horrific video! Man lifts his wife & jumps on Kolkata metro track on seeing train's arrival, here's what happened next |

In a horrific incident in West Bengal, a couple was seen trying to die by suicide on metro tracks. A man at the Noapara station platform of the Kolkata metro, on seeing the train's arrival, hugged and lifted his wife and jumped in front of the transport with her.

The chilling incident was caught on a CCTV camera. It has now surfaced online. WATCH VIDEO (Warning: Graphic content)

Couple jumps before metro rail trying to die by suicide

In the video, we can see a couple casually walking on the metro platform and no sooner taking a drastic decision to end their lives. As the metro coach entered the premises, the man rushed towards his wife and jumped to the tracks with her. The duo was seen coming under the moving train, however, were rescued by the metro staff there.

Rescued by staff

The incident reportedly took place at 6.34 pm on Saturday, leading to a service disruption on the Kolkata Metro's North-South Line. Within an hour of the suicide attempt, the services resumed in the entire stretch - from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineswar.

