Viral video: Chennai-based couple enjoys ride in Kolkata metro, tries clicking selfies to record their adorable moments; watch

Viral video | Instagram

Who doesn't love capturing their happy moments on camera, we all mostly enjoy recording and saving those pleasant memories. However, some elders still find it hard to set the camera right to a perfect unwavering shot. In a video shared on Instagram, we can see a couple adorably posing together for a selfie from their metro travel.

Being identified in the comments sections as doctors from Chennai, the duo were seen taking a ride in the Kolkata metro. While the husband decided to take a selfie with his wife seated beside him, he was seen finding it difficult to get a perfect click.

Meanwhile, when fellow passengers spot the couple trying to manage a selfie, they began recording the scene from the metro. And thus, the video showing the two assisting each other for a nice picture together has gone viral.

“This just made my day,” commented a user. Another comment took to identify them, it read, "They are a Chennai-based scientist and doctor couple and were visiting Kolkata. They took the metro to visit my family, and we were meeting after 45 years of being classmates. The photographer deserves a big embrace."