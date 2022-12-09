e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral video: Chennai-based couple enjoys ride in Kolkata metro, tries clicking selfies to record their adorable moments; watch

Viral video: Chennai-based couple enjoys ride in Kolkata metro, tries clicking selfies to record their adorable moments; watch

This is probably the cutest thing you would ever see on the internet. The duo struggling to take a selfie together to lock their cuteness has left netizens in awe.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
Viral video | Instagram
Follow us on

Who doesn't love capturing their happy moments on camera, we all mostly enjoy recording and saving those pleasant memories. However, some elders still find it hard to set the camera right to a perfect unwavering shot. In a video shared on Instagram, we can see a couple adorably posing together for a selfie from their metro travel.

Being identified in the comments sections as doctors from Chennai, the duo were seen taking a ride in the Kolkata metro. While the husband decided to take a selfie with his wife seated beside him, he was seen finding it difficult to get a perfect click.

Meanwhile, when fellow passengers spot the couple trying to manage a selfie, they began recording the scene from the metro. And thus, the video showing the two assisting each other for a nice picture together has gone viral.

Watch:

“This just made my day,” commented a user. Another comment took to identify them, it read, "They are a Chennai-based scientist and doctor couple and were visiting Kolkata. They took the metro to visit my family, and we were meeting after 45 years of being classmates. The photographer deserves a big embrace."

Read Also
Kerala: Elderly couple selling boiled masala groundnut cones goes viral; watch video
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Viral photo: Wait, what? Flight passenger receives 'tooth' in food served on-air

Viral photo: Wait, what? Flight passenger receives 'tooth' in food served on-air

Viral video: Chennai-based couple enjoys ride in Kolkata metro, tries clicking selfies to record...

Viral video: Chennai-based couple enjoys ride in Kolkata metro, tries clicking selfies to record...

WATCH: 'Parle G biscuit ka laddu' receives mixed reaction by foodie Twitter users, bizarre recipe...

WATCH: 'Parle G biscuit ka laddu' receives mixed reaction by foodie Twitter users, bizarre recipe...

WATCH: Woman from Paraguay pays artistic tribute to Brazilian footballer Pele, video of her painting...

WATCH: Woman from Paraguay pays artistic tribute to Brazilian footballer Pele, video of her painting...

Aamir Khan trolled on Twitter as the PK actor performs puja in viral photos

Aamir Khan trolled on Twitter as the PK actor performs puja in viral photos