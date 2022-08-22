e-Paper Get App

Kerala: Elderly couple selling boiled masala groundnut cones goes viral; watch video

The woman carried packed cones of peanuts in one hand while holding her visually disabled husband's hand in another. The video is an emotional one touching hearts of netizens.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 02:48 PM IST
article-image
Emotional video on Twitter

Not just movies leave you in tears and shared pain, some videos from social media may also give emotional vibes. In a video doing rounds on the internet, we could see an elderly couple selling some eatables under a Kerala metro station.

The video which doesn't mention the exact location appears shows two aged people trying to win their livelihood by selling (what looks like) boiled masala groundnuts. The saree-clad woman was seen in her attempt to sell packed cones of peanuts while holding her visually disabled husband's hand. The clip which has surfaced on Twitter is an emotional one touching hearts of netizens.

Since shared a while ago, the clip attracted hundreds of likes over the beautiful bond the elderly couple shared. The video when uploaded on the microblogging platform was captioned to read, "A small definition of life partner, I mean in you words, without you I am in vain…"

Watch:

Read Also
'Does love depend on wealth?' Maharashtra farmer questions CM Uddhav Thackeray in emotional viral...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralKerala: Elderly couple selling boiled masala groundnut cones goes viral; watch video

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Court rejects plea of police to cancel bail granted to Navneet and Ravi Rana

Mumbai updates: Court rejects plea of police to cancel bail granted to Navneet and Ravi Rana

'May move to court': Farooq Abdullah on Jammu and Kashmir electoral roll row

'May move to court': Farooq Abdullah on Jammu and Kashmir electoral roll row

Watch video: AIIMS students ask for donations from street vendors

Watch video: AIIMS students ask for donations from street vendors

Iraq: 7 killed aftter landslide hits Shiite shrine in Baghdad

Iraq: 7 killed aftter landslide hits Shiite shrine in Baghdad

Hockey India: CoA initiates poll process, appoints returning officer

Hockey India: CoA initiates poll process, appoints returning officer