Kerala: Elderly couple selling boiled masala groundnut cones goes viral; watch video

Not just movies leave you in tears and shared pain, some videos from social media may also give emotional vibes. In a video doing rounds on the internet, we could see an elderly couple selling some eatables under a Kerala metro station.

The video which doesn't mention the exact location appears shows two aged people trying to win their livelihood by selling (what looks like) boiled masala groundnuts. The saree-clad woman was seen in her attempt to sell packed cones of peanuts while holding her visually disabled husband's hand. The clip which has surfaced on Twitter is an emotional one touching hearts of netizens.

Since shared a while ago, the clip attracted hundreds of likes over the beautiful bond the elderly couple shared. The video when uploaded on the microblogging platform was captioned to read, "A small definition of life partner, I mean in you words, without you I am in vain…"

