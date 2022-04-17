Watch video: Woman calmly talks on phone as train passes over her

In the 21-second video, the woman is seen laying on the railway tracks as a train passes over her, then she casually starts talking on the phone and gets up and starts walking towards the platform as if nothing has happened.

The video was uploaded on April 12 by IPS Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter. Taking to Twitter, Kabra said, "Gossiping on the phone is more important."

The incident shocked netizens, who took social media to share their thoughts on the video.

“Lucky there are no hanging parts on this goods train, otherwise only pieces can be seen not whole,” a social media user said.

Another user said: "Give her a gallantry award, in the form of a tight slap.”

Few users tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded the arrest of the woman. While some doubted the authentication of the video.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 11:07 AM IST