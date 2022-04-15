Watch Video: Kili Paul nails Yash's iconic lines from KGF: Chapter 2

The internet sensation from Tanzania has been breaking the internet with his highly entertaining dance and lip-syncing videos on popular Indian songs, and other melodies.

He is usually dressed up in his maroon or blue attire, In the recent clip, he is seen in a new avatar, Kili is dressed in a black suit!

He can be seen mimicking the dialogue of KGF, packed with some action move

Since the video was shared on Instagram, a day ago, it has gathered more than 2 Million views, 400K likes and thousands of comments.

Watch the video, right here:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 05:22 PM IST