 Bizarre! Dog Bites Off Man's Private Part After He Tries To Rape Canine's Owner, Video Surfaces
A video shows that the man is refused treatment by doctors who reportedly locked themselves in their offices.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Stills from the video shot by the man in Russia whose private part was bit off by a dog | Screengrab

Strange things happen in this world. Stranger things happen in Russia. A video shared on social media platform Twitter claimed that in the Tula region of Russia, a dog bit off the private part of a man who tried to rape the dog's master. A video shared on Twitter which is said to be shot by the man who was attacked by a dog also shows the man in a hospital trying to get medical help. However, the video shows that the man is refused treatment by doctors who reportedly locked themselves in their offices.

article-image

Reactions on social media

The incident elicited a variety of response on Twitter. People had their own take on the incident. Many users replied to the tweet by sharing pictures of dogs and captioned it as per their own convenience.

Similar incidents in past

In the year 2018, in Scotland, a dog had bitten off a man's private part and the man had gone into coma following the incident. The man's private parts were eaten by the dog and hence could not be reattached. Reports had said that the man "had peanut butter spread on his crotch," reported The Daily Mail.

