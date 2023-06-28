UP Crime: 65-Year-Old Arrested For Raping Pet Dog In Bulandshahr |

UP: In a shocking incident that has come into light from Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh, a 65-year-old man has been accused of allegedly raping a pet dog. The incident was captured on video, leading to the accused's arrest. The accused, identified as Anil Sharma, has a history of allegedly molesting elderly women and young children in the locality, said local reports.

Details On The Incident

The incident took place in the Bisa Colony area, within the jurisdiction of Kotwali Nagar police station. The accused, Anil Sharma, was seen raping a pet dog named Tiger. A concerned neighbour captured the incident on video and promptly reported it to the dog's owner, Premchand Verma, also known as Babli. Disturbed by the incident, Verma decided to take action and lodged a complaint at the local police station.

Legal Action Taken

The police registered a case against Anil Sharma under severe sections of the law and subsequently arrested him. Sharma has been sent to jail pending further investigation. The FIR lodged against him takes into account his alleged molestation of both the pet dog and local children. The authorities are taking this matter seriously to ensure justice is served.

Previous Incidents

Premchand Verma, the complainant, revealed that there have been previous attempts when Anil Sharma misbehaved towards the residents of the street, suggested local reports. Several instances were caught on video, where Sharma was allegedly caught in the act earlier too. Despite these confrontations, Sharma continued with his disturbing habits, prompting Verma to finally file an official complaint.

Police Statement On the Incident

SP City Surendra Nath Tiwari provided updates on the case, confirming the arrest of Anil Sharma following Verma's complaint. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter to gather evidence and build a strong case against the accused.