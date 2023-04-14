Haryana: Pitbull bites off Karnal man’s private part, dog beaten to death with sticks by mob |

On Thursday morning, a pitbull dog attacked and injured a 30-year-old man named Karan in his field in Bijna village, Karnal, Haryana. The dog attacked Karan's private part and despite his efforts to get rid of the dog, it didn't leave him until he put a cloth in its mouth.

The man was critically injured and admitted to the civil hospital at Gharaunda by the people around. Due to his serious condition, he was referred to the Government Hospital in Karnal.

Villagers take action against the dog

The relatives of the victim informed that the pitbull had been roaming in the village for the last one week and had attacked a person two days ago as well. The villagers were afraid to come out of their houses due to the dog's presence.

In such a situation, the villagers decided to take action and beat the dog to death with sticks to avoid any further attacks. The matter has been reported to the police, and they have recorded the statements of the injured youth and his family members.

Another pitbull attack reported last year in Haryana

A woman and her two children were attacked by their pitbull dog at Baliar Khurd village in Haryana's Rewari on Oct 14, 2022. The woman, who was admitted to a hospital, received 50 stitches on her leg, hand and head, said her family.

The two children were discharged from the hospital a day later.

Suraj, former sarpanch of the village, said when he along with his wife reached home, their pet dog attacked her. The pet attacked their two children also.

After hearing their cries, nearby people rescued the woman and the children from the dog. The injured were rushed to the hospital.

Safety concerns regarding Pitbull attacks

The incident in Karnal highlights the rising cases of pitbull attacks, which have become a cause of concern for people. Pitbull dogs are known for their aggression, and their attacks can cause severe injuries or even fatalities. In many instances, the victims are children or senior citizens who are unable to defend themselves against the dog's aggression.