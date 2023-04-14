ON CAMERA: Woman swings & thrashes pet dog inside a lift in Gurugram; 2 pets rescued after animal cruelty video goes viral | Twitter

Gurugram: Two pet dogs were rescued after a video showing a woman slamming a dog in an elevator of a society here surfaced online, police said on Thursday. The shocking video showed the woman, a maid, entering the residence lift with the pet dogs. Later, she picked one of them to swing in the air and thrash it badly.

The canines were rescued following a complaint filed by the volunteers of People for Animals (PFA) - an animal welfare organisation.

Insane cruelty towards the voiceless:



This has happened in Raheja Atharva, sector 109 gurgaon

Owners was completely unaware. Think twice before you handover ur kiddo to any maid or dog walkers

Owner refused to handover the maid or fire her. Do notice the face is very clear. pic.twitter.com/jqf1SdGd8v — The Pets Gallore (@thepetsgallore) April 12, 2023

According to the police quoted in a PTI report, a father-son duo in Sector 109 had kept two dogs of foreign breeds which were looked after by their domestic help. On Wednesday, she had taken the animals to the society's park and while returning to the flat, the help slammed one of the dogs thrice on the elevator's floor. The entire act was caught on a CCTV camera.

The report stated that the dog suffered a lot of injuries, adding that the woman claimed that it had tried to bite her. The resident welfare association (RWA) of the society has refused to divulge any information about the incident.