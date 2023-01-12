Ghaziabad: Women in Raj Nagar Extension pull hair, and beat each other over stray dogs, dramatic fight video goes viral

Ghaziabad fight over stray dog ban | Viral video on Twitter

Ghaziabad: A society in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad has made the headlines for wrong reasons as residents from there were caught on camera during a dramatic fight. A video showing women arguing and beating each other over banning stray dogs in the premises has surfaced online and gone viral. They can be seen pulling hair, beating each other, and also furiously saying "Maaro, Maaro (Beat her)." WATCH:

From the video shared by the police on Twitter, we can learn that the River Heights Society's committee decided to get rid of stray dogs from the locality. However, dog lovers in society were furious about the decision that came in from the authorities of the society. The clash broke out due to divided opinions on the stray dog ban. The police reported the event to have happened on January 11, 2023.

According to an NDTV report, the dogs were being put into jute bags in order to see their ban in the society premises. When an animal-loving resident named Poonam Kashyap raised her voice to oppose the move on the stray dogs, the scenario snowballed and led to a fight.

Reportedly, following several cases of brutal dog attacks in the region, three violent dog breeds — Pit Bull, Rottweiler, and Dogo Argentino — are prohibited from being kept as pets by the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation.