 Delhi: American Bully dog bites 17-year-old girl in Neb Sarai area, pet owner booked
According to police, the incident occurred last week.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 09:53 AM IST
A 17-year-old girl was attacked by an American Bully dog in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area, an official said. According to police, the incident occurred last week.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Chandan Chowdhary, said that on March 29, a police control room call was received at Neb Sarai police station in which the caller told police that her daughter was bitten by a dog.

"The injured was a 17-year-old girl. The medico legal report of the injured was taken from the hospital," the DCP added.

Victim narrated the ordeal to police

The victim told police that on March 29, she went on the terrace of her building where her top floor resident, 60-year-old Maan Singh, was also present with his pet American Bully, who attacked her.

"A case under 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and investigation is in progress," said the official.

Read Also
Delhi siblings killed by stray dogs: Autopsy report reveals bite injuries and puncture wounds:...
article-image

