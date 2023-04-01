 Delhi siblings killed by stray dogs: Autopsy report reveals bite injuries and puncture wounds: Report
The autopsy of the boys, Anand (7) and Aditya (5), was conducted by a team of three doctors at the Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
The post-mortem reports of the young siblings who died in Delhi after being attacked by stray dogs last month reveals that the boys were killed due to the canine bite injuries, puncture wounds, multiple tears and penetrating injuries, according to reports.

“Death…is due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of multiple injuries to the head, neck vessels, cervical spine and body caused by multiple canine bite injuries…(dog bite)” reads the autopsy report accessed by the Indian Express.

What happened on March 10?

On March 10, Anand was reported missing around 3 pm following which SHO Vasant Kunj (South) along with a police team and the boy’s family started searching for him, police said.

After a two-hour-long search in the jungle adjacent to the slum cluster, the minor’s body was found near a wall at a secluded place, a senior police officer said.

The child’s body bore multiple injury marks which seemed to have been caused by an animal bite, the officer said.

“On enquiry from the neighbours and the locals, it was revealed that there are many stray dogs inside the jungle area that often attack goats and pigs in the area,” he said.

Following this, a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Vasant Kunj South police station and the body was sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem, police said.

Younger brother dies two days later

Two days later, on March 12, Anand’s younger brother Aditya went to the same jungle area along with his cousin Chandan (24) to attend to a nature’s call, police said.

Chandan left the minor for some time and he returned to find Aditya injured, surrounded by stray dogs, they said.

“SI Mahender of Vasant Kunj South police station who was also present in the same area for the investigation of the March 10 incident heard the noise and rushed to the spot,” the senior police officer said.

The officer took the child to a hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors, the officer said.

