Mumbai: Man booked for negligence after his pet dog bites teen in Andheri

Mumbai: Man booked for negligence after his pet dog bites teen in Mumbai | Pixabay

A man was booked for negligent conduct after he reportedly unleashed his adopted stray dog on youngsters playing in the building premise of the luxury Brighton Tower at Second Cross Road in Andheri (West) on March 23.

As per reports from Times of India, Siddhant Gupta (14) (son of film producer Ketan Gupta) was bitten by the dog while playing with his friends in the society compound at 9.30 pm.

Culprit has been booked

Oshiwara police have yet to apprehend the culprit, identified as Rajkumar Shahabadi, who has been booked. Gupta and the members of the society claimed that this was the third such incident on the building premises.

Shahabadi's dog bit two people in May last year, after which an FIR was registered against him.

Gupta told TOI that his son, who was the third victim, had a lucky escape adding that he was totally shaken due to the incident.

As per the report, the CCTV camera from the building captured Shahabadi opening the gate and the dog charging towards the boy.