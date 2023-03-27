 Mumbai: Man booked for negligence after his pet dog bites teen in Andheri
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man booked for negligence after his pet dog bites teen in Andheri

Mumbai: Man booked for negligence after his pet dog bites teen in Andheri

Shahabadi's adopted dog bit two people in May last year, after which an FIR was registered against him. Gupta's son was reportedly the third victim.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Man booked for negligence after his pet dog bites teen in Mumbai | Pixabay

A man was booked for negligent conduct after he reportedly unleashed his adopted stray dog on youngsters playing in the building premise of the luxury Brighton Tower at Second Cross Road in Andheri (West) on March 23.

As per reports from Times of India, Siddhant Gupta (14) (son of film producer Ketan Gupta) was bitten by the dog while playing with his friends in the society compound at 9.30 pm.

Culprit has been booked

Oshiwara police have yet to apprehend the culprit, identified as Rajkumar Shahabadi, who has been booked. Gupta and the members of the society claimed that this was the third such incident on the building premises.

Shahabadi's dog bit two people in May last year, after which an FIR was registered against him.

Gupta told TOI that his son, who was the third victim, had a lucky escape adding that he was totally shaken due to the incident.

As per the report, the CCTV camera from the building captured Shahabadi opening the gate and the dog charging towards the boy.

Read Also
Maharashtra: 6-year-old girl attacked by stray dog in Nashik's Malegaon; shocking video surfaces
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Man booked for negligence after his pet dog bites teen in Andheri

Mumbai: Man booked for negligence after his pet dog bites teen in Andheri

Navi Mumbai: Rise in demand for fruits pushes up prices

Navi Mumbai: Rise in demand for fruits pushes up prices

Navi Mumbai: Free health check-up camps for students held in Kharghar and Kamothe

Navi Mumbai: Free health check-up camps for students held in Kharghar and Kamothe

Pune: Biker killed while trying to overtake truck from wrong side; CCTV footage surfaces

Pune: Biker killed while trying to overtake truck from wrong side; CCTV footage surfaces

Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts clear skies this week; AQI 'satisfactory'

Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts clear skies this week; AQI 'satisfactory'