Maharashtra: 6-year-old girl attacked by stray dog in Nashik's Malegaon; shocking video surfaces

Maharashtra Shocker: 6-year-old girl attacked by stray dog in Nashik's Malegaon | Screengrab

A 6-year-old girl was attacked by a stray dog, while she was on her way to her Madrasa from Lalle Chowk in Nashik's Malegaon.

The girl named Fatima was seriously injured in the attack and has been admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

As per the date mentioned in the CCTV footage, the incident took place on February 28, at 8.31 am in Nashik's Malegaon.

In the video footage the stray dog is seen charging towards the 6-year-old before mauling her. On seeing the girl being attacked, people from around the locality rushed to the girl's rescue, and managed to chase the dog away.

मालेगांव शहर के लल्ले चौक से मदरसा के लिऐ जा रही फातिमा नामी ६साल की बच्ची पर आवारा कुत्ते ने हमला कर दिया जिस में वो गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गईं। इलाज के लिए सरकार अस्पताल में भर्ती दाखिल किया गया है । इस बच्ची के पिता कार्पोरेशन में स्वच्छता निरीक्षक है । pic.twitter.com/TX7Gqz9E7B — Shyamsundar Pal (@ShyamasundarPal) March 1, 2023

Stray dog kills infant in Rajasthan hospital

A month-old baby was killed by a stray dog in Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Tuesday while he was sleeping next to his mother in a government hospital, according to authorities. According to them, the body was discovered outside the hospital unit.

According to the police, the CCTV footage showed that two dogs entered the hospital's TB unit late on Monday night, and one of them came out carrying the child.

As per reports from PTI, Mahendra Meena, the child's father, was admitted to the hospital for silicosis treatment. He said the child's mother, Rekha, who was attending to the patient along with her three children, dozed off.

The hospital staff was also not present at the ward at the time of the incident, the report stated.

Stray dog menace in Hyderabad

During February, two incidents in Hyderabad reignited the debate over the menace of stray dogs.

In two separate incidents, a 4-year-old and a 5-year-old boy were mauled by street dogs in Hyderabad just days apart from each other.

The five-year-old boy named Pradeep succumbed to the injuries while the 4-year-old managed to survive.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Thursday conducted an operation to catch stray dogs after the said incidents.

The veterinary wings official of the GHMC were seen catching stay dogs from various localities.

