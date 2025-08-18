'When Politics Meets Bollywood': New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon Spotted Dancing During India's Independence Day Celebrations In Auckland- WATCH | X @APNU_GUJARAT_NZ

India celebrated its 79th Independence Day this year, while celebrations were seen across the world from fellow Indians. A video that recently went viral on social media shows New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon joining the festivities hosted by the Indian community in South Auckland. Opposition leader in New Zealand, Chris Hapkins, was also seen grooving on the Bollywood beats. The attendees recorded the whole scene, which is now going viral on the Internet. Netizens are applauding the national leaders for their involvement.

Luxon himself posted on his social media handle on joining in the celebrations of Independence Day of India. He wrote, "Joining in the fun with the Indian Community celebrating India Independence Day."

Visuals Shared By Christopher Luxon:

Joining in the fun with the Indian Community celebrating India Independence Day 🇮🇳 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/sTN1YLIHYB — Christopher Luxon (@chrisluxonmp) August 16, 2025

PM Luxon Shakes Legs On Bollywood Beats

A viral video on social media shows New Zealand PM, Christopher Luxon, dancing and shaking his legs on the popular dance number, "Dama Dam Mast Qalandar." The opposition party leader was also seen along with the singer and PM Luxon. Both joined in the celebrations with their dance moves, grabbing cheers and applause from the audience.

WATCH VIDEO:

🇳🇿💃🕺 When Politics Meets Bollywood! 🎶At the Indian Independence Day celebrations in Auckland, NZ’s top leaders swapped manifestos for matkas & jhatkas! PM #ChristopherLuxon & Labour’s #ChrisHipkins spotted grooving to Shibani Kashyap’s #Bollywood beats. #NZPolitics @sidhant pic.twitter.com/6EjutbsbzU — APNU GUJARAT NEW ZEALAND (@APNU_GUJARAT_NZ) August 16, 2025

The video was shared on X by @APNU_GUJARAT_NZ. The caption of the video reads, "When Politics Meets Bollywood! At the Indian Independence Day celebrations in Auckland, NZ’s top leaders swapped manifestos for matkas & jhatkas! PM #ChristopherLuxon & Labour’s #ChrisHipkins spotted grooving to Shibani Kashyap’s #Bollywood beats."

Backlash from New Zealand Locals

Although Luxon seems to be happily joining in the celebrations, he is also receiving backlash for the same by netizens. One user wrote, "This is our Prime Minister tonight. While New Zealand slowly loses its independence, Luxon is dancing like a gimp along with Hipkins on stage, celebrating India’s Independence Day."

This is our Prime Minister tonight.

While New Zealand slowly loses its independence, Luxon is dancing like a gimp along with Hipkins on stage celebrating ‘India’s Independence Day’



He Captioned it: “Just two dads getting in the grove for India’s Independence Day”



We are… pic.twitter.com/pc9vh1jxPQ — Holyhekatuiteka (@2ETEKA) August 16, 2025

The user further added, "He Captioned it: “Just two dads getting in the groove for India’s Independence Day” We are surrounded by totally clowned dropkicks. I just despair. We are lost."

Similar Past Instances:

Luxon was also seen playing Holi earlier this year. He was seen celebrating Holi by splashing colours on the crowds of audience.

🚨 Worldwide Holi celebrations!



New Zealand PM played Holi at ISKCON Temple 🎉✨🔥 pic.twitter.com/w1s0nkz1mB — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) March 14, 2025

This Holi celebration was hosted at the ISKCON temple. The caption of the video reads, "Worldwide Holi celebrations! New Zealand PM played Holi at ISKCON Temple."