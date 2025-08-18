Jaipur: Accused Woman Gets Bail In Hit-And-Run Death Case Of Retired Army Officer | X @theskindoctor13

Jaipur: A tragic incident near Chitrakoot Stadium has shocked everyone, where a speeding, uncontrolled car crushed a retired army captain who was going on a bicycle. The collision was so severe that the retired captain was dragged along with the car for about 10 feet and died on the spot. This entire heartbreaking accident was captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby. The accused woman driver who fled from the scene was arrested and has now been granted bail.

The deceased has been identified as 65-year-old retired Captain Narsaram Jajda. Narsaram Jajda lived with his wife and son in Jaipur. On Friday evening, he had gone out on his bicycle for some work. Meanwhile, a speeding car coming from behind hit him hard. After the collision, he lost his balance and fell down along with the bicycle and got stuck in the bumper of the car.

Narsa Ram Jajra, a retired fauji in Jaipur, following his morning fitness routine of cycling, was struck by an SUV from behind and died.



The driver did not stop the car, but kept driving faster, due to which Narsaram was dragged on the road for about 10 feet. This accident was so severe that he suffered serious injuries on his body and died on the spot.

This entire incident has been captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area. In the video, it can be seen how a speeding car is running out of control on the road and hits the retired captain coming from the front.

Police reported that the SUV and its driver have been identified through CCTV footage, and the vehicle has been seized. The license of the woman was cancelled. According to the report, she was released on bail. Further investigation is on.