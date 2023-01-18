WATCH: Viral 'BJY rap' reminds netizens of 'Dhinchak Pooja,' lyrics mention RaGa as 21st century's Mahatma Gandhi; check out full video

Bharat Jodo Yatra rap | Twitter @AnamAliPrayer

A rap praising Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra is going viral on social media. The rapper identified as Anam Ali also the Congress leader leading the BJY as 21st century's Mahatma Gandhi. In the viral video, she even appeals people to bring the song to the notice of RaGa. Since hearing the breathless song and the lyrics, people termed her to be the next version of cringe singer Dhinchak Pooja. Check out full BJY rap video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the rap video, Anam is seen to be a strong supporter of the Congress party, its leaders and the ongoing campaign. The song begins with the lyrics "Ab Nahi Toh Kab? Mile Kadam, Judey Vatan, Rahul ki Jaari hai Bharat Jodo Yatra..." And later continues to highlight the efforts of the Congress leader and his achievements.

Anam reveals in the video that she is a student, a Congress supporter and an individual belonging to a family of freedom fighters.

Quick-pick from the Hinglish lyrics:

"India ki unity ka celebration hai, ek festival hai, Bharat Yatra Jodo"

"Nafrath aur dar ke khilaaf purjoor aawaaz hai Rahul Gandhi"

"Inflation, unemployment, inequality...women safety ke liye mega protest hai Bharat Jodo Yatra"

"21st century ke Mahatma Gandhi hai Rahul Gandhi"

Viral 'BJY rap' reminds netizens of 'Dhinchak Pooja,' check reactions

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)