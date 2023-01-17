WATCH: Man breaches security cordon to hug Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Hoshiyarpur, video surfaces

WATCH: Man breaches security cordon to hug Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Hoshiyarpur |

Punjab: Another incident of breach in the tight security of Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra was reported on Tuesday morning. A man reportedly broke the security barrier and came very close to Rahul Gandhi during his walk. He is seen trying to hug the Congress leader in a video that has emerged on the internet.

In a video posted by journalist Ishtkam Pandey, a man is seen running towards Rahul Gandhi to hug him. The man is believed to breach the security barrier to reach the Congress leader. As soon as he reaches very close to Gandhi, he is pushed away by the leader and his security.

Congress party denied claims of breach

Such actions of breach time and again during the foot march have emerged as a major concern regarding the security of Gandhi. However Congress has denied the claims of security breach in the Hoshiyarpur incident.

Gandhi met Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh on Sunday

Deceased Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab on Sunday. In a video, the singer's father could be seen hugging Rahul Gandhi and walking with him holding hands.

An Indian Youth Congress functionary, tweeting the video of Singh's interaction with Gandhi, wrote: "Sidhu Moose Wala was great singer of issues related to Punjab, he was against 3 farm laws & supported Farmers Protest, He fought election on Congress ticket but lost. Later he was killed by militants. Today his father walked with Rahul Gandhi keeping the spirit of ChardiKalan."

Watch the video here:

About the Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Punjab leg of the foot march began on Wednesday from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib.

During the yatra, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, MPs Amar Singh, Gurjit Singh Aujla, former MLA Gurkirat Kotli, Punjab Youth Congress chief Brinder Singh Dhillon and several other party leaders accompanied Gandhi.

The Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

