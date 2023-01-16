Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir: Agencies warn RaGa against travelling on foot on certain stretches; 8 parties including AAP, AIMIM not invited | Twitter

The Congress has kept away eight political parties from its invite to the concluding event of Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 30 as a coalition making strategy because of their links with Prime Minister Modi's Bharat Janata Party. Rahul believes most of them are working to harm the secular camp and have an implicit understanding with the BJP.

Meanwhile, as per the report by NDTV, Rahul Gandhi has been advised by security agencies to not walk certain stretches during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir. He has been advised to travel in car instead of walking on certain stretches.

Following parties are not invited

Rahul Gandhi ticked off eight parties to be kept away from the Srinagar conclave of the opposition parties on January 30.

They are: Aam Aadmi Party of Arvind Kejriwal, K Chandrashekar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi, now renamed as Bharat Rashtra Samithi, YSR Congress Party, Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal, Akali Dal, AIADMK, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, and Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF.



Congress chief spokesman Jairam Ramesh has declared that the Congress won't have any alliance with AAP as it is one of the opposition parties as puppets to bolster the BJP's electoral prospects in Gujarat and Goa. It sees similar suspicions about Owaisi' AIMIM that spoiled the Congress prospects in Maharashtra, Bihar, Gujarat and UP and appears ready to do a repeat in Karnataka.

His Assam counterpart is Baadruddin Ajmal's AIDUF dividing the Muslim votes in Assam.